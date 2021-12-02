Omicron variant detected in 30 countries, over 370 cases reported globally- Check list here

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a panic in the hearts of the public and governments across the globe, as the number of cases being reported is increasing each day. Administrations are also in a frenzy to track and stop the chain of Omicron spread before it transforms into the third wave of the pandemic.

As two cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Karnataka, the panic among Indian residents has also intensified. With the entrance of the Omicron variant in India, a total of 30 countries have now reported cases of the new variant from inside their borders.

A list was shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which showed that the Omicron variant has been detected across a total of 30 countries till now, and as many as 375 cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been detected across the globe as of now.

Here is the list of countries where Omicron has been detected-

India - 2 cases South Africa - 183 cases Botswana - 19 cases The Netherlands - 16 cases Hong Kong - 7 cases Israel - 2 cases Belgium - 2 cases United Kingdom - 32 cases Germany - 10 cases Australia - 8 cases Italy - 4 cases Czechia - 1 case Denmark - 6 cases Austria - 4 cases Canada - 7 cases Sweden - 4 cases Switzerland - 3 cases Spain - 2 cases Portugal - 13 cases Japan - 2 cases Reunion (France) - 1 case Ghana - 33 cases South Korea - 3 cases Nigeria - 3 cases Brazil - 2 cases Norway - 2 cases United States of America - 1 case Saudi Arabia - 1 case Ireland - 1 case United Arab Emirates - 1 case

As the fear surrounding the third wave of the pandemic is growing each day, India has issued new guidelines for international travel to curb the spread of the Omicron variant in the country. Now, passengers from at-risk countries will be monitored closely upon arrival in India.

Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test once they arrive at the airport, and if found positive, the passenger will be treated in a medical facility and their sample will be sent to a genome sequencing lab. Passengers who test negative for COVID-19 will have to self-isolate for seven days at home.