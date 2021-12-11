Omicron variant cases doubled in a day in THIS country

As other countries are witnessing a few cases of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron and slowly preparing themselves to tackle it, the United Kingdom has seen a rapid increase in cases in the last two weeks.

In the last 24 hours, 249 cases of Omicron were recorded. As per reports, cases of Omicron have doubled in a day in the country and now there are approximately 817 new cases of the variant.

United Kingdom's Health Security Agency has said that if the growth and doubling rate of Omicron cases remains the same as in the previous two weeks, then in the next two or four weeks 50 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the country will be of Omicron.

A few days ago, PM Boris Johnson has said that the Omicron's dabbling rate could be two or three days and had made masks mandatory for everyone. Along with this, Corona Vaccine Certificate was also made mandatory for entry at Work from Home (WFH) and Venue.

According to the preliminary analysis, the Omicron variant can infect people rapidly and vaccinated people might have little immunity over it. Experts have advised citizens to get their first, second and booster doses without any delay to increase immunity towards the new variant. However, there is still very little data available to find out how much effect the vaccine has over this variant.

Earlier, analysts in South Africa and the UK have revealed that some immunity against the infection might have decreased. From the initial data of the study related to this, it has come to the fore that this new variant may cause less panic. and death than the Delta variant.