Omicron sub-variant BA.2 more contagious, 39% of infected likely to infect others: Study

The latest version of the highly-infectious Omicron variant, BA.2 is transmitting even faster than the original, new studies have suggested. Studies have also found that the mild cases of the first may not offer much protection against future infections. This comes as a big jolt to all hopes that the wave of Omicron sweeping the world may help hasten the end of the pandemic.

In another research by the University of California, San Francisco, that was published online before being peer-reviewed reveals that the production of neutralising antibodies during an Omicron infection appears related to the severity of the illness.

In this study, done between December and January, more than 8500 cases of Covid infections were reviewed. After research it was found that people infected with BA.2 sub variants were about 33% more likely to infect others than those infected with BA.1.

Worldwide, 98% of cases of Omicron's basic variant BA.1 have been found, but the BA.2 sub-variant rapidly infected people in Denmark and overtook the basic variant in terms of infection.

First study findings

The milder form of most Omicron cases in vaccinated people may leave those who recover from them still vulnerable.

The recovered people may still be vulnerable to the existing virus and future variants that emerge, the researchers said.

The protection from a natural infection was about one-third that obtained through a booster shot, the study found.

Second study findings

This study found a second-generation form of Omicron appears even more transmissible than the original.

It showed 39% of people infected with the BA.2 subvariant were likely to infect others in their households.

When compared with, only 29% of those who were carrying the original version were likely to infect others.

The study analysed data gathered from 8,541 households in December and January in Denmark.

In Denmark, the new BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has become the dominant strain of the Covid-19 virus.

The risk of infection with either type was higher in those unvaccinated, underlining a positive effect of vaccination.

While BA.1 is still the most dominant type worldwide, recent trends suggest BA.2 is increasing in some countries.

These countries include India, South Africa, UK and Denmark, the World Health Organisation said last month.