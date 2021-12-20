Omicron scare: These countries reimpose lockdown-like curbs after spike in new variant cases

Amid the rising Omicron cases ahead of the holiday season, several countries across the globe have decided to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions to crub the spread of new variant of coronavirus.

Take a look at the countries that reimposed lockdown-like restrictions amid rising Omicron cases:

UK

Tougher COVID-19 curbs were imposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 8. PM Johnson ordered the people of the UK to work from home, wear masks and use vaccine passes to curb the spread of Omicron.

Norway

Norway also decided to impose lockdown-like restrictions to check the spread of the Omicron variant. The government deciced to impose curbs after experts warned that the country could record between 90,000 and 300,000 daily coronavirus cases. The new curbs mean that bars and restaurants are barred from serving alcohol, remote working will be compulsory and people will have to wear masks in public places.

Netherlands

The Netherlands has decided to impose a nationwide lockdown due to rising Omicron cases. All non-essential stores, bars, and restaurants in the Netherlands will remain closed until January 14.

Germany

Germany has decided to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated people in order to check the spread of Omicron variant. The unvaccinated Germans have been barred from access to all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and bakeries.

France

French government has urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before Christmas festivities to check the spread of Omicron and avoid imposing another lockdown. “The fifth wave is here and it is here in full force,” Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference on Friday.