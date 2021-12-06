Omicron may have spread between 2 rooms at quarantine hotel in Hong Kong, reveals study

In a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread from one guest to another despite both of them never having left their rooms, on the other side of the corridor. CCTV camera footage from the hotel confirms that both the guests had stayed inside their rooms and did not have any contact. This has driven to the conclusion that the only way that the new coronavirus variant could have spread was when the doors of the respective doors had been opened for either COVID-19 related tests or at the time when they picked up their food from the corridor.

BREAKING—HOTEL CROSS TRANSMISSION OF #B11529—Traveler from South Africa flew to Hong Kong with new variant—but wasn’t discovered until 4th day of quarantine on 2nd PCR. Another guest across hallway cross-infected—only positive on 8th day on 4th PCR! Both Pfizer vaccinated pic.twitter.com/USS2EBzJKA — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 25, 2021

The two individuals between whom the transmission of the Omicron variant has been detected are both fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The fact that it spread between two individuals who never came in direct contact underscores the concerns with the new variant that have alarmed medical experts. The transmission was documented by researchers from the University of Hong Kong, published in a study in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases last week.

The study concluded that “because these 2 cases-patients arrived 1 day apart, it is unlikely that they would be tested on the same day. Airborne transmission across the corridor is the most probable mode of transmission.”

With more than 30 mutations in its spike protein, the Omicron variant has alarmed governments worldwide. There is serious concern that the variant might evade the immunity generated by vaccines. Co-authors of the wrote, “Detection of Omicron variant transmission between two fully vaccinated persons across the corridor of a quarantine hotel has highlighted this potential concern.”

Around 450 researchers around the world are trying to understand whether Omicron has more transmissibility compared to other strains, whether vaccines will remain effective, a scientist with the WHO had revealed last week. Lab results are awaited and are expected to come in the next few weeks.