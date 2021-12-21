Omicron likely to trigger ‘viral blizzard’ of COVID-19, warns US health expert

The Omicron variant has sparked a wave of concern amid all the countries across the globe, as it has now been detected in 89 nations, with the number of cases doubling every couple of days. The new COVID-19 variant has also been spreading in the United States rapidly.

The Omicron variant has started spreading across the US with a fast face, with the rate of infection increasing day by day. The US was one of the worst-hit nations during the earlier waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, the number of cases is increasing once again.

After New York recorded the highest single-day count of infection with 21,027 cases, all the authorities are on alert. Amid this, health experts in the country have warned that the Omicron variant will most likely affect millions in the country.

“We’re really just about to experience a viral blizzard,” Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, as quoted by CNN last week.

The health expert further added, “In the next three to eight weeks, we’re going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta.” The country’s healthcare system will also take a hit if the virus keeps on spreading.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now become the dominant strain of the virus in the US, accounting for over 73 percent of the total new infections recorded in the country last week, as confirmed by US health agencies.

Before this, the Delta variant was the most-detected strain of COVID-19 in the United States. Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the Omicron variant is much more transmissible than the Delta variant, and is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days globally.

WHO had classified the Omicron variant as a variant of concern soon after it was detected for the first time in South Africa on November 24. Now, the variant has spread to 89 countries, majorly impacting international travel across the globe, prompting countries to increase COVID-19 curbs.