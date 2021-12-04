Omicron likely has genetic material from SARS-CoV-2 and common cold viruses: Study

After the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected, researchers all over the world are trying to understand the characteristics of the new strain that has multiple mutations. The latest research has revealed that the variant has likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus, possibly one that causes the common cold.

In the study led by Venky Soundararajan of Cambridge University, it was revealed that this mutation might have happened in a cell that can host both SARS-CoV-2 and common cold viruses. This genetic sequence does not appear in any earlier versions of COVID-19.

Going by these findings, it could mean the virus transmits more easily, while only causing mild or asymptomatic disease. The study indicates that Omicron might be a result of viral recombination. This viral recombination is a process in which two different viruses in the same host cell interact while making copies of themselves.

Generating new copies may mean that the Omicron variant has some genetic material from both 'parents'. Omicron could have occurred in a person infected with both pathogens where a version of SARS-CoV-2 picked up the genetic sequence from the other virus.

Hence it may be said that this is the reason why Omicron's genetic sequence does not match with the earlier variants of the COVID-19 virus and symptoms are also varying from the previous versions. However, questions like whether Omicron is more infectious than other variants, whether it causes more severe disease or whether it will overtake Delta as the most prevalent variant are yet to be answered.

Earlier, South African scientists hinted that Omicron was probably incubated in the body of a person affected by HIV or by any other immuno-compromising condition.

(With Reuters Inputs)