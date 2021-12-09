Omicron four times more transmissible than Delta variant, says new study

The fear attached to the spread of the Omicron variant is increasing day by day, especially now, when it has spread to 57 countries across the globe. Authorities and governments of countries are now gearing up and preparing for a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Intensifying the fears, a new study has now suggested that the Omicron variant can spread much faster across the globe. A study from Japan has stated that the new COVID-19 variant is four times more transmissible than the Delta variant, which caused the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor of health and environmental sciences at Kyoto University who specializes in mathematical modeling of infectious diseases, conducted a study by analyzing the genome data available through November 26 in South Africans in Gauteng province and came to this conclusion.

In the findings of the study, Nishiura wrote that the Omicron variant transmits more, and escapes immunity built naturally and through vaccines more. Many countries and experts have suggested that the only way to tackle the spread of the new variant is to ramp up the vaccination.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also cautioned countries that the Omicron variant can spread fast if proper precautions are not taken, and it could lead to “severe consequences”. According to the latest report by WHO, the variant has now been detected in 57 countries globally.

Though the new COVID-19 variant has spread to multiple countries, most of the patients remain asymptomatic, while those who have symptoms are in stable conditions, with very mild fever and illnesses reported.

One emerging cause for concern is the spread of Omicron among children, as several children between the ages of 5 to 14 years have tested positive for the same in South Africa. This has urged countries to evaluate their COVID-19 vaccine availability for those below the age of 18.

The Omicron variant was detected in South Africa in late November and soon spread to multiple countries. Many authorities have ramped up their international travel guidelines in order to prevent a third wave of the pandemic from hitting their borders.