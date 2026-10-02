Omani Co-Pilot who tried to crash Flydubai flight had only Oman passport, no dual citizenship: Report

Omani co-pilot who stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, tried to crash flydubai FZ1073 held only Omani citizenship. Fellow pilot says he prayed excessively, refused to shake hands with women, joined 8 months ago.

The Omani co-pilot suspected of attempting to crash flydubai Flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv held no second nationality, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

The report puts to rest speculation that the pilot held a second passport that would have justified his assignment to an Israel-bound route. It confirms the suspect only holds Omani citizenship.

No diplomatic ties, visa needed

Israel does not have formal diplomatic relations with Oman, and Omani nationals must obtain a visa before entering Israel.

The bilateral aviation agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates does not require pilots flying between the two countries to hold citizenship from countries that have diplomatic ties with Israel, the report stated.

However, Israel's transportation ministry told The Jerusalem Post earlier that under the airline's operating agreement, flydubai pilots must be citizens of nations that have diplomatic ties with Israel. The Omani national's posting to the Dubai-Tel Aviv route has now raised questions over vetting.

'Prayed excessively, refused to shake hands with women'

Regarding the background of the Omani pilot, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that he had undergone Islamist radicalisation and was suicidal.

"We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News. He added that the conclusion came from the man's "personal information" found during the investigation.

The motive, however, has not been officially determined yet. Netanyahu said it is "too early" to determine the flydubai co-pilot's connections to Iran.

Talking to Israel's Channel 16 news, a fellow flydubai pilot described his colleague as a religious extremist.

The pilot said the alleged attacker joined flydubai just eight months ago. "He prayed excessively throughout the day and refused to shake hands with women," he added.

How 34,000 feet became 16,000 feet in minutes

The plane was cruising at around 34,000 feet when it suddenly dropped nearly 18,000 feet in minutes after the struggle between pilots broke out in the cockpit, resulting in the lead pilot being attacked.

The flight issued two distress warnings -- one being a 7500 code, which signals a hijacking -- before Captain Smit Machchhar, covered in his own blood, managed to draw on "the last moments of his energy" to click open the release on the cockpit door, Netanyahu's office said.

That allowed passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and enable a second pair of flydubai pilots who were on board to land the jet in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia