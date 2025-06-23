In a first-ever initiative, Oman will introduce personal income tax on high-income earners and with this move it has become the first country in the Gulf region to do so. The government aims to raise the share of non-oil revenue to 18 per cent of the country's GDP by 2040.

In a first-ever initiative, Oman will introduce personal income tax on high-income earners from 2028 to become the first country in the Gulf region to do so. The Gulf country will levy a 5% income tax on those individuals earning an annual income of 42,000 rials (Rs 94,54,769) and above. The individuals with such salaries make up the country’s top 1% earners, said the state-run Omani News Agency late Sunday. In an official announcement, Minister of Economy Said bin Mohammed Al‑Saqri talked about the dual motive move which will aim to lessen dependence on oil revenue and will help in preserving social spending.

The move is seen as a unique initiative as no other country in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) levies income tax. However, this might impact highly paid foreign workers seeking jobs here and seeing the earlier policy as a big benefit in saving their incomes, making Oman one of their top choices to work.

Reasons behind Oman’s move to levy income tax

The new law, issued under Royal Decree No. 56/2025 by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, will be effective from 1st January 2028, as the Sultanate advances fiscal reforms under Vision 2040. The move is a major step under the Vision 2040 plan, which aims to diversify the economy. The main goals of the tax are to boost non-oil revenues, improve fiscal stability, and strengthen Oman's credit ratings. The government aims to raise the share of non-oil revenue to 18 per cent of the country's GDP by 2040.

According to the Tax Authority, this high exemption limit means that about 99 per cent of Oman's population will not be affected by the tax. The revenue from the new tax will also support social protection programs, including welfare and public services. It also provides social exemptions for essential expenses such as education, housing, healthcare, zakat, and donations, ensuring fairness and protecting low- and middle-income earners.

How Oman is preparing for the new policy

To prepare for the rollout, Oman is developing a modern electronic tax system that will link government databases to ensure accurate income reporting and encourage voluntary compliance. The executive regulations for the new law will be issued within a year of its publication in the Official Gazette.