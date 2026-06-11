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Oman Ship attack: Three missing Indian crew members found dead near Strait of Hormuz

Three Indian crew members aboard the oil tanker Settebello were confirmed dead after the vessel was struck near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

Oman Ship attack: Three missing Indian crew members found dead near Strait of Hormuz
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Three Indian crew members who were initially reported missing after a commercial oil tanker was struck near the Strait of Hormuz have been confirmed dead, adding a tragic dimension to an already tense situation in the Gulf region.

The victims were among the 24 Indian nationals working aboard the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello, which was carrying a total crew of 28. The vessel caught fire after its engine room was hit during an incident off the coast of Oman earlier this week.

According to officials associated with the shipping community, the deceased crew members hailed from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Rescue operations and casualties

In the immediate aftermath of the strike, rescue teams managed to evacuate most of the crew. Indian authorities had earlier stated that 21 Indian sailors were safely rescued, while three remained unaccounted for. Subsequent search efforts confirmed the deaths of the missing crew members.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack and expressed concern over the safety of commercial shipping in the region. Officials described the incident as deeply troubling, particularly given the growing instability across West Asia.

India has also reiterated its call for restraint and a diplomatic solution to ongoing regional conflicts that continue to threaten civilian lives and maritime trade.

US acknowledges military action

The incident gained international attention after the United States military confirmed that one of its aircraft had targeted the tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

According to US Central Command, the vessel was suspected of transporting Iranian oil in violation of American sanctions and had allegedly failed to comply with instructions issued by US forces. The military claimed the action was taken after repeated warnings were ignored.

However, the explanation has drawn criticism from some quarters. Representatives of Indian seafarers questioned whether military authorities had adequately considered the presence of foreign crew members before taking action.

India registers diplomatic protest

Following the deaths of the Indian sailors, New Delhi formally raised the matter with US authorities. Senior officials reportedly conveyed India's concerns over the attack and the loss of Indian lives aboard a commercial vessel.

The strike comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route that handles a significant share of the world's oil trade. With security concerns escalating in the region, India has once again called for the protection of civilian shipping and the safe movement of vessels through international waters.

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