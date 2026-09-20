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‘Old American order has collapsed’: Ghalibaf says Iran must avoid 2 mistakes

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has declared that the ‘old American order’ in West Asia has collapsed, while flagging two strategic errors that Iran must avoid. Know what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

‘Old American order has collapsed’: Ghalibaf says Iran must avoid 2 mistakes
Ghalibaf declares ‘old American order’ has collapsed. (AI-Generated)
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the 'old American order' in West Asia has collapsed, while warning Tehran about two strategic mistakes that could undermine the country's ability to respond to the ongoing conflict.

While addressing the Iranian Parliament, Ghalibaf clarified Iran's position in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and said that Tehran had demonstrated during the past seven months that it would not remain passive in the face of aggression.

What are Ghalibaf’s 2 strategic errors?

''In the past seven months, we have shown that we are not tied up in the face of aggression. Our logic in confronting the enemy is to advance intelligently and impose the will of the Iranian people. But unfotunately, in the elite and political atmosphere of the country, there are two strategic errors that both simplify reality,'' Ghalibaf said.

''First, a view that speaks of war but has no horizon or mechanism for its authoritative end. By denying any interaction and diplomacy, this view practically leads the country towards erosion and endless war without calculating the possibilities. At the opposite end is a trend that makes it mistake of underestimating national power, it considers Iran weak and by instilling fear, twists the version of surrender and acceptance of the enemy's unilateral terms,'' he added.

''The first mistake keeps the country in a state of permanent crisis, and the second mistake places national resources and dignity at the disposal of the enemy, and both approaches fulfil the enemy's desire to disrupt the country's cohesion and unity,'' Ghalibaf said about Iran's approaches which could weaken the country's internal cohesion.

‘Old American order has collapsed’: Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf also argued that the balance of power in West Asia has changed and the regional order previously shaped by the US is no longer in place. ''Today, the old American order in West Asia has collapsed, and it is the Islamic countries of the region that must implement a new order. Relying on the historic will of the nation, the wisdom of brave commanders on the scene, and hope for the generation sitting in school, seminary, and university classrooms today, we will show that the path to the future will not be determined by begging, but by rationality, courage and struggle,'' he further said.

Iran lays down 7 conditions for US talks

Earlier, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei informed that Tehran has laid down seven conditions to the US for the start of negotiations and said, ''Iran has announced seven conditions for starting any negotiations to the US government. Tehran's message is clear and unambiguous, if Washington wants to escape the quagmire it has created for iteself and avoid getting further entangled in it, it has no choice but to accept Iran's rights and conditions.''

(With ANI inputs)

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