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OIC dancing to Pakistan’s tune? India accuses Islamabad of pushing ‘malicious agenda’ as diversion tactic

India has hit back at the OIC over its anti-India references during a meeting in Baghdad, accusing the organisation of being used by Pakistan to push its ‘bigoted agenda’ against New Delhi.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

OIC dancing to Pakistan’s tune? India accuses Islamabad of pushing ‘malicious agenda’ as diversion tactic
India accuses OIC of pushing Pakistan’s ‘bigoted agenda’. (Screengrab from MEA video)
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India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and strongly objected to its recent references during the Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Baghdad, calling them 'malicious, biased and false'. ''We categorically reject the anti-India references in the resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Baghdad on October 17-18, 2026. The references to India are malicious, biased and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan. We are disappointed that the OIC has once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan for its bigoted agenda,'' the MEA said in an official statement.

India questions OIC’s authority to comment on internal matters

In the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India reaffirmed that OIC has 'no locus standi' to comment on issues that are strictly internal to the nation. ''As we have said in the past, the OIC has no locus standi whatsoever to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality. Over the past years since the abrogation of Art 370, Jammu and Kashmir has been significant economic growth and benefits accruing directly to its people, through infrastructure development, tourism and connectivity,'' the statement added.

India raises concerns over situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The MEA also turned its attention to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and further added, ''This is in stark contrast to the situation in PoJK, where Pakistan has unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them, including women and children. No amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights. The only issues related to Jammu and Kashmir that remain to be addressed are Pakistan vacating from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation and ceasing its continued support to cross-border terrorism.''

Concluding its statement, the MEA slammed OIC for its 'repeated endorsement of patently malicious propaganda and narratives peddled by Pakistan'. India raised 'serious questions' about OIC's credibility and integrity.

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