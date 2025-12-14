FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured, face covered with blood in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, 'This was bloodbath...'

In a horrific incident from Australia, two gunmen opened fire at civilians, including children in Sydney's Bondi beach, killing 10 people. An unidentified man, who survived the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, was once again injured in an 'antisemitic' deadly mass shooting.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 08:53 PM IST

October 7 Hamas attack survivor injured, face covered with blood in Sydney Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, 'This was bloodbath...'
In a horrific incident from Australia, two gunmen, one dead and one identified as Naveed Akram, opened fire at civilians, including children in Sydney's Bondi beach, killing 10 people. Several people are left injured, one such man is October 7 Hamas attacks survivor. 

An unidentified man, who survived the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, was once again injured in an 'antisemitic' deadly mass shooting, called 'terrorist attack' during a Jewish religious gatherings at the beginnings on Hanukkah.

The man moved to Australia just two weeks ago, suffered a head injury during the attack. Speaking to 9News, his face was covered with blood, wrapped in bandages, he said he never imagined witnessing such violence in Australia.

He said, “This was a bloodbath. An absolute massacre."

He added, "There were hundreds of people, children, elderly, families, celebrating Hanukkah. Then suddenly, there was gunfire everywhere. Absolute chaos.”

