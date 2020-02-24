'Obama ate dog': Twitter trolls American news outlet for taunting Trump's 'beef-free' veg menu during India visit

Although Indian news networks are meticulously reporting every bit of detail of US President Donald Trump's India visit, a glance at American media's coverage of the visit on Monday could throw open a shocker. Cable News Network (CNN), in an apparent jibe at the vegetarian diet of Brahminical Hinduism, expressed faux surprise at the 'beef-free menu' that the US President will be presented in India.

CNN reported that Trump's diet mainly consists of 'a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf' and that whenever he travels abroad - be it to Saudi Arabia or Singapore - "his hosts usually try to make him feel at home with his favourite meal" which consists of steak with ketchup bottles on the side.

Then it shifted its focus to Trump's latest India visit and at the same time, took a jibe at how India looks at beef consumption. "But what's a beef-lover to do in India?" CNN asked.

The website listed Gujarat, Agra, Delhi as the destinations for Trump in India and pointed it out that Hindus are the majority here and "cows are revered as sacred".

It even cited a person close to the US President who had reportedly said, "I have never seen him eat a vegetable."

It goes without mention that CNN's reportage was not received very well by the hivemind on social media, who viewed it as an unnecessary jibe at Indian culture and Hinduism by pinpointing the lack of beef. As some users pointed out, it certainly was not "news" as it would seem when a fairly-renowned American news outlet posts it.

One user even drew a contrast to former US President Barack Obama, proclaiming that he 'ate dog'.

Obama ate dog — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 23, 2020

This is beyond stupid #FakeNewsMedia — Joseph J. Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) February 24, 2020

And this is news because? — in (@isaacnyamadi) February 23, 2020

I can’t believe this is a headline. Wow. — Mark Pieschel (@markpiesch) February 23, 2020

Whoa, don't know if we can handle such hard hitting journalism there! Honestly, it's shit like this why your organization is laughed at worldwide . — Pete's Tweets (@realpeteztweetz) February 24, 2020

Russia story didn't pan out, so now they're back to his eating habits. — Writer, CR HIATT (@CR_HIATT) February 24, 2020

The network is known for its dramatic live coverage of breaking news, and earlier, too, CNN has drawn criticism as "overly sensationalistic".

Chef Suresh Khanna, in-charge of cooking food for Trump, had said earlier yesterday that the highlight of the meal which is to be prepared for Donald and Melania Trump will be Gujarati flavour, to make the case for the local cuisine. Some of the dishes that will be served are items such as khaman, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, multi-grain Rotis and snacks made of besan. "It is a great pleasure to cook for the US President and Prime Minister Modi ji. We have a whole team working on the menu which has been ordered by the government. We have planned to steam the food items and boil them. We will go easy on the spices," ANI quoted chef Suresh Khanna.

The chef had added, "A special khaman is being prepared as the US President and the First Lady like khaman a lot. The menu includes only veg items; it'll be cooked in Gujarati style. Food inspectors will be tasting food first, then after a thorough check it will be served to guests."

As the US President arrived in India on his first official tour, he received a special welcome from his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave him a hug as he came out of the aircraft.

Trump arrived at around 11:40 AM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries. He was accompanied by the US first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials.

Trump's 36-hour stay in India begins with a roadshow, a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and a massive welcome event at Motera Stadium. He will then emplane for Agra where he will take a tour of the Taj Mahal.