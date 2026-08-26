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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposes Mohan Bhagwat’s Madison Square Garden event, calls out ‘exclusionary’ vision

Mamdani opposed Bhagwat's planned RSS centenary-year global outreach programme, in which he is expected to address around 5,000 members of the Indian diaspora at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ in New York.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 08:04 AM IST

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposes Mohan Bhagwat’s Madison Square Garden event, calls out ‘exclusionary’ vision
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposes Mohan Bhagwat’s Madison Square Garden event, calls out ‘exclusionary’ vision
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's planned Madison Square Garden event in New York City drew opposition from Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who stood against what he described as an exclusionary vision of society. Bhagwat is due to address members of the Indian diaspora at an event scheduled for August 29. 

Bhagwat arrived in the United States for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary-year global outreach programme. He is likely to take part in the Universal Oneness programme and address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic venue on Saturday in New York City. Reacting to the development, Mamdani said the city may not have the authority to cancel what he described as a private event, but he doesn't support the rally.

Why Zohran Mamdani opposes Mohan Bhagwat's event

Calling himself the first Indian-American mayor in New York City's history, Mamdani said he was deeply troubled by the rise of a movement based on an exclusionary vision of society. He said he opposed it both as an Indian-American and as the mayor of a city that believes in equal belonging for people of all colours, creeds, religions and backgrounds. He said the vision of India his family had taught him, and the one he grew up knowing, was that of "a pluralistic society, of a secular republic that believed in the belonging of every person who was from India".

"And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly, and so it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to, not only as an Indian-American but also as the Mayor of a city that believes deeply in the belonging of every person, no matter their colour, their creed, their religion, their faith, wherever they're from," Mamdani said.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in US

Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations. He was well received with a 'tilak' upon his arrival. Bhagwat is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives of local organisations. He will host one of the largest and most diverse community gatherings, the 'Universal Oneness Celebrations,' at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

American Hindus organise the event for the Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum. Bhagwat's address at the event is expected to draw significant national and international interest.The event will mark the traditional observance of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan with a modern message centred on unity, civic duty, and global harmony. Organisers said that the gathering will have cultural performances coinciding with the theme of the day. Prominent faith-based speakers will also grace the occasion, according to ANI reports. 

 

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