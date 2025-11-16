NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has urged his supporters to boycott Starbucks, an American multinational chain of coffeehouses. He stood in solidarity with striking union baristas, asking people to avoid the coffee chain until the nationwide walkout ends. In response to Starbucks Workers United's tweet, Mamdani has asked the public to avoid drinking coffee at Starbucks.

"Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labour Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract. While workers are on strike, I won't be buying any Starbucks, and I'm asking you to join us," he wrote on social media platform X."Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee," he added.

Why is Zohran Mamdani urging people to boycott Starbucks?

Zohran Mamdani's call to boycott Starbucks is in support of striking union baristas. The workers, represented by Starbucks Workers United, are demanding a fair contract and better working conditions, citing unfair labour practices by the company. The strike, dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," coincides with Starbucks' busy Red Cup Day, where customers receive free reusable holiday cups. The union, representing around 9,000 workers, has filed over 1,000 unfair labour practice charges against Starbucks. The company claims it offers competitive pay and benefits, averaging $19 an hour, and attributes the union's demands to being unreasonable

The union wrote, "As of today, Starbucks workers across the country are officially ON STRIKE." "And we're prepared for this to become the biggest and longest ULP strike in Starbucks history. Say #NoContractNoCoffee with us: DON'T BUY STARBUCKS for the duration of our open-ended ULP strike! $SBUX," they added on social media.

What does Starbucks claim?

Starbucks is facing criticism from its unionised workers, who claim the company is not meeting their demands for better pay and working conditions. The company argues it offers strong pay and benefits, averaging $19 an hour and over $30 with benefits. However, Workers United has filed over 1,000 unfair labour practice charges against Starbucks with the National Labour Relations Board.