Nvidia taps ex-US Attorney Joon H Kim to lead probe into Jensen Huang affair with alleged Chinese spy

Nvidia retains Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz led by Joon H Kim for independent probe into CEO Jensen Huang after affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, suspected by US intelligence of China spy ties.

Nvidia has retained New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into its chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang, after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a business executive whom US intelligence suspects was a Chinese spy.

Wachtell, one of the foremost law firms for counselling executives on high-stakes matters, will advise Nvidia's board of directors on the inquiry. Joon H. Kim, a partner at the firm and former acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will lead the review, the company said in a statement.

Kim was hired by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2021 to help investigate accusations against former governor Andrew Cuomo, according to reports.

Nvidia board says no evidence of secrets compromised

The world's largest chipmaker announced the investigation on Sunday, saying it had "no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised," but that "the board's inquiry will examine all available information."

In an email to employees on the same day, Huang admitted to being unfaithful without naming the woman.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.

The company said Huang "fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it" and will continue to lead the company during the inquiry.

Who is Alice Huang and what are the allegations?

The woman at the centre of the controversy has been identified as Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese citizen and former senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. She is not related to Jensen Huang.

According to reporting by The New York Times, US intelligence agencies concluded that Alice Huang was working as an asset for Beijing's Ministry of State Security. Her alleged task was to gather information on Nvidia's most advanced microchips and to persuade the company to make its cutting-edge AI chips available to China, which faces US export restrictions.

Singapore authorities questioned her in 2025 and released her without charge, the Times reported. As of now, she has not been charged with any crime and has not publicly commented on the allegations. China has rejected the espionage claims.

Nvidia and Huang face shareholder lawsuit

The development came after a shareholder sued Nvidia and Huang in a California court, accusing them of deceiving investors in their responses to media reports about the relationship and its national security implications.

The complaint alleged that the company failed to disclose the affair and issued false statements about Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed, which posed a "material risk" to Nvidia's reputation and business prospects.

The affair has raised concerns that Beijing is using nefarious means to gain access to Nvidia's cutting-edge microchips that power artificial intelligence development.