Nvidia CEO's Pathetic Final Hours In Office: Shattered Jensen Huang turns penitent, says, 'I am a piece of sh*t'

In the end, Jensen Huang looked broken and shattered, his legendary energy drained away. After weeks spent denying the allegations of infidelity and fighting to stay in his job as Nvidia Corp.'s chief executive officer, his surrender late Wednesday night was unconditional. Huang's usual take-charge demeanor had vanished, according to a person familiar with the situation, and he had started using phrases like "whatever" and "I don't care."

In the end, Jensen Huang looked broken and shattered, his legendary energy drained away. After weeks spent denying the allegations of infidelity and fighting to stay in his job as Nvidia Corp.'s chief executive officer, his surrender late Wednesday night was unconditional. Huang's usual take-charge demeanor had vanished, according to a person familiar with the situation, and he had started using phrases like "whatever" and "I don't care."

For the decades he spent building Nvidia into a multitrillion-dollar AI chip behemoth, Huang was famous for his attention to the smallest of details, from chip architecture to the compensation packages of even the most junior employees at the company. Now, in the eyes of the people in the room, he had given up.

According to people who have spoken with him in recent days, Huang has already taken a penitent turn, castigating himself as a "piece of sh--."

It was a stunningly quick fall for a billionaire and tech titan who two weeks ago was the face of artificial intelligence across the world. With his directness and vigor, he had charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his papal-style international tours.

It's hard to imagine the current AI boom happening without Huang, his company and their chips, and it's hard to imagine what it will look like after his fall.

As Harvey Jones, chair of the company's board of directors, wrote in an email to employees after Huang's ouster, "Jensen's contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world."

Huang could not be reached for comment.

When the news broke in late October that Huang had close ties with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, it looked like he would prevail. The board of directors, dominated by longtime investors, business partners and friends of Huang's, was hesitant to act on the news stories, or even publicly comment on them.

Most news coverage tiptoed around what exactly defined the CEO's relationship with Alice Huang, the suspected spy. Huang denied to friends and colleagues that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He'd been denying it when questioned internally since late 2025. In one of his last interviews as CEO, Huang told Bloomberg News that his relationship with Alice Huang was typical of those he had with Chinese customers and executives. "It was all completely normal and not unusual," he said.

The turning point came last Friday, November 6, when a Financial Times story cited US officials saying that the relationship had been a romantic one. Soon afterward, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter went to Huang's house to confront him, and Huang confessed. At that point, most of the board still didn't want to take a public stance, but Teter, who is secretary of the board, told them they had to act. The board announced that they would investigate the allegations.

A prominent law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, would lead the inquiry. On Sunday, Huang emailed the entire company, admitting to the affair, apologizing to his family and vowing to "cooperate fully" with the board's investigation.