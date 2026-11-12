Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid spy affair scandal; CFO Colette Kress named interim CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid affair probe, spy scandal. CFO Colette Kress named interim CEO as board searches for permanent successor.

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang has stepped down from his position with immediate effect amid a mounting spy affair scandal, the company announced on Thursday. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO.

The chipmaker said Huang, 63, has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board. He will not remain on the board, the company said in a statement.

"The Board is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will consider internal and external candidates," the statement read.

Pressure mounted after reports of two affairs

The pressure was mounting on Huang, the fourth-largest investor of Nvidia, after reports of two extramarital affairs surfaced. Last month, The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies uncovered a close relationship between Huang and Alice Huang, a Singapore-based businesswoman suspected of passing intelligence to Beijing.

Following that, reports emerged on Tuesday that Huang also had an affair with a subordinate who reported directly to him, identified as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare.

After reports of the second affair surfaced, Nvidia's board met on Wednesday to consider his ouster, according to reports.

Nvidia board orders probe, Trump defends Huang

On Sunday, Nvidia announced an internal probe to review whether there was any breach of national security or internal secrets. The company said no breach had been found so far but the investigation will review all available data.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that the FBI is also investigating the matter.

Trump said Huang told him he had no idea that the woman was a spy and that he believed him.

"I asked him that question 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said 'I had no idea that she was a spy' and I really believe him," Trump told a White House briefing.

"I know the FBI is looking into it. I think that he'll be in good shape," he added.

China denies involvement, shares plunge

China has denied any involvement in an alleged effort to compromise Huang, who has led Nvidia since co-founding it in 1993.

Under his leadership, Nvidia became the world's most valuable chipmaker and the premier manufacturer of AI-powering semiconductors. His lobbying efforts paid off in January when he obtained approval from the Trump administration to export H200 chips to the Chinese market.

Following the resignation announcement, Nvidia's shares plunged 10 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.