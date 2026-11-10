Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in spy controversy: How could it impact India’s AI ambitions?

An investigation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's personal relationship with a former executive has renewed questions about the company's influence over global AI infrastructure and India's dependence on its chips.

Nvidia, one of the world's leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips, is facing fresh scrutiny after its board launched an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang.

US officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang of working for Chinese intelligence. Jensen Huang has acknowledged having an affair, while Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised. China has dismissed the reports as a smear.

The controversy has brought corporate governance and national security concerns into focus. It has also renewed questions about the global AI industry's heavy dependence on a small number of chip suppliers.

Why Nvidia's position matters

Nvidia's chips power a significant share of the world's advanced AI infrastructure. This gives the company an important role in the technology competition between the United States and China.

Speaking to Times Now, Dr Jaijit Bhattacharya, president of think tank C-DEP Research, said Nvidia operates at the intersection of commercial innovation, national security and export controls.

He cautioned that any disruption at the company's leadership level could create uncertainty across an already fragmented technology landscape. The impact could extend to investor confidence, supply chains and the AI strategies of different countries.

India's AI infrastructure heavily linked to Nvidia

India's own AI ambitions are closely connected to Nvidia's technology. Reports surrounding the India AI Impact Summit said Nvidia chips account for more than 85 per cent of the common computing infrastructure developed under the IT Ministry's IndiaAI Mission.

At the summit, Nvidia announced plans to deploy tens of thousands of its latest Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) across India to support the mission.

Huang was also expected to attend the event but withdrew at the last minute, citing unforeseen circumstances.

Expert flags India's dependence on foreign chips

Bhattacharya said the latest controversy does not change India's larger concern: advanced AI computing is concentrated among a handful of global companies.

Although the IndiaAI Mission aims to expand access to computing resources within the country, dependence on foreign chip technology remains a strategic vulnerability, he said.

He called for faster progress in domestic AI semiconductor design and indigenous computing capabilities. He also stressed the need for India to work with a wider range of technology partners.

What lies ahead for India's AI ecosystem

The developments have renewed attention on how India can strengthen its AI infrastructure while reducing dependence on a limited number of overseas suppliers.

Building domestic computing capabilities and diversifying partnerships could help support the country's expanding AI ecosystem over the long term.