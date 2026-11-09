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Nvidia CEO confesses to affair with Chinese spy suspect, board orders inquiry: 'I was unfaithful to my wife'

In a statement, Nvidia’s board said a committee of independent directors, helped by outside independent counsel, would oversee the probe.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 08:11 AM IST

Nvidia CEO confesses to affair with Chinese spy suspect, board orders inquiry: 'I was unfaithful to my wife'
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (File Photo/Nvidia)
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Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into reports that its founder and CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, with the board saying it will examine all available information amid growing scrutiny over his alleged links with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing.

In a statement, Nvidia’s board said a committee of independent directors, helped by outside independent counsel, would oversee the probe.

Nvidia launches probe

“The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information," the company said.

It added that Huang fully supports the review and has promised to cooperate with the investigation. The board also expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

The announcement came after Fox News reported that Huang had admitted to an extramarital relationship with a tech executive suspected by US intelligence agencies of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

Nvidia CEO admits affair, apologises internally

As per the network, Huang admitted personal wrongdoing and apologised to Nvidia staff in an internal message, accepting the impact of his actions on his family.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," Huang reportedly wrote.

 

Fox News named the woman as Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, and said the relationship had come under scrutiny amid concerns over her alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

The New York Times separately reported that the Chinese businesswoman had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security, citing a memo shared among policymakers in the Trump administration.

Scrutiny grows over Huang's China push

The developments have also drawn attention in Washington, especially given Huang’s efforts to convince the Donald Trump administration to ease export curbs on advanced semiconductor and artificial intelligence chips to China.

On Friday, three Republican committee chairs in the US House of Representatives sought answers from Huang over his reported links to the Chinese businesswoman. As per Axios, they asked him to address the matter behind closed doors.

Nvidia has denied the allegations, calling them “baseless".

The board’s probe is expected to examine the available information around the reported intelligence concerns, even as the company maintains there is no reason to believe its trade secrets or US national security interests were compromised.

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