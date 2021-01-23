Nursery children in THIS place bath in icy water everyday, the reason will leave you surprised

In a bizarre practice, kindergarten schools in Siberia ask students to throw icy water of them everyday as part of school curriculum. Daily Mail reported that the children take the cold showers daily after a hot sauna. The children take the shower in icy cold water as long as the temperature is no lower than 25C. Children studying in kindergarten schools are called Sibiryachok or Little Siberian in Siberia.

"The little walruses warmed themselves in the sauna and went outside for a traditional cold water shower’, said a a spokesperson for Krasnoyarsk education department.

Talking about the practice, teacher Lyubov Daniltsova told Daily Mail that doctors have confirmed that those children who bath in ice-cold water get through the flu season a lot more easily.

"The children who do have the ice showers are also more sensible, balanced – and optimistic. They are better organised. But just imagine, you need to do it every morning, you require the willpower to do that. We don’t force anyone,” Pre-school teacher and swimming coach Oksana Kabotko, told The Daily Mail.

The video of the practice has now viral on social media as in the footage most of the children looked enthusiastic and appeared to enjoy drenching in cold water, despite the cold.