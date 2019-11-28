Nurse dances to Christmas song to cheer up 3-year-old girl with leukemia, watch video

Having a mid-week crisis? Well, here's something that will cheer you up within seconds. In a video going viral on social media, a nurse is seen dancing on Christmas song to cheer up a three-year-old girl recovering from cancer.

Pearl Monroe was diagnosed with Leukemia last week and was feeling 'low' in the morning. Marcia Love-Bowens, a nurse at Brenner Youngsters’ Hospital, North Carolina, who usually attends Monroe, danced on the beats of The Jingle Bell Rock’ to cheer up her little patient.

The adorable moment was captured by Monroe's father Chad Tucker. Watch the video here...

Bowens is part of the Oncology department of the hospital’s cancer ward and has been attending Monroe as reported by The Daily Mail.

Monroe has been diagnosed with Leukemia after she complained of pains and aches in her legs, hands, and jaws. As per the Daily Mail report, the toddler has undergone multiple surgeries and is receiving chemotherapy.

People like Bowens surely makes the world a beautiful place to live in.