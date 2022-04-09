Now he can divorce Bushra Bibi: Taslima Nasreen takes jibe at Imran Khan amid Pakistan turmoil

Amid a political turmoil in Pakistan, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Saturday said Imran Khan can now divorce Bushra Bibi, his third wife and spiritual guide as he is on his way out of the PM's chair.

Her remarks come as Imran Khan is scheduled to face the no-confidence motion in the Pakistan assembly on Saturday.

Many say that Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi because she was his spiritual guide who apparently led him to the PM's chair.

Stating this hearsay, Taslima said, “Imran Khan married Bushra because Bushra with her special spiritual power said Imran would be the Prime Minister. Did she predict he won't be able to complete his term? Certainly not.”

“Now he can divorce her& marry a fortune-telling female parrot who will say Imran will never die,” she further said.

In 2018, Imran Khan got married to Bushra Bibi, also known as Pinky Peerni, soon after winning the election. Opposition parties accused Bushra Bibi of doing witchcraft since she became the first lady of Pakistan.

If Khan loses the no-confidence vote, the opposition will put forward a candidate for prime minister.

Sharif, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said after the court ruling that the opposition had nominated him to take over should Khan be ousted.