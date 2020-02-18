Novel predicted coronavirus 40 years ago, leaves internet baffled

The number of fatalities due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China has been increasing with each passing day. People from all over the world are coming up with all sorts of theories about COVID19, how it occurs, how it spreads and many more.

Now, an excerpt from the Novel "The Eyes of Darkness", a 1981 thriller by bestselling suspense author Dean Koontz is revolving around the social media which tells of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programme.

In chapter 39 of his book, Koontz writes that the lab is located in Wuhan, which lends the virus its name, Wuhan-400.

Congress leader Manish Tewari has also tweeted excerpts from a book that went viral on the Internet that the coronavirus involved in the outbreak in China`s Wuhan appears to be man-made.

"Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt," Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted.

Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt. pic.twitter.com/Qdep1rczBe — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 16, 2020

Tewari highlighted a paragraph that read: "They call the stuff `Wuhan-400` because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan, and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made micro-organisms created at that centre."

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "Haha Infinite monkey theorem. Pick any event and chances are that some book written at some would have a similar plot . Conspiracy theory has no end."

Another wrote, "Sensational ... No doubt China had replaced Russia and USSR as rogue country in Hollywood films and later James Bond movies."

A post read, "Intriguing for sure, hope the truth comes out."

A user remarked, "Okay if it is then it surely backfired on them!"

By the end of Sunday, a total of 1,770 people had died of the disease and 70,548 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.

(Inputs from IANS)