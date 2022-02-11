Novavax says its protein-based Covid vaccine is 80% effective in young adolescents

In a good news, Novavax announced on Thursday that its Covid-19 vaccine has proved safe and effective in a study conducted on children aged between 12 to 17 years. Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine, a different type from the most widely used shots.

Novavax has already got clearance to be used in adults by regulators in Britain, Europe and elsewhere and by the World Health Organisation. It is also under review by the US Food and Drug Administration. With its new data, Novavax plans to soon apply for the use of its vaccine in children as young as 12 years of age.

Later this year, Novavax plans to begin testing in younger children. The latest study enrolled 2,247 children from United States, aged 12 to 17. The study was done last summer when the extra-contagious Delta variant was circulating. It found the two-dose vaccine was 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection.

What Novavax claims from study

Six vaccine recipients developed mild Covid-19 compared to 14 kids who received dummy shots.

Maryland-based Novavax claimed there were no serious infections reported during the study.

In June, Novavax announced its vaccine was about 90% effective against symptomatic Covid-19.

Novavax had conducted the study on nearly 30,000 people in the United States and Mexico.

It claims the vaccine offers some protection against the more contagious Omicron although a booster worked better.

It is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the virus, mixed with an immune-boosting chemical.

The technology is similar to the vaccines used for years against other diseases such as hepatitis B.

While the Pfizer and Moderna options deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein.