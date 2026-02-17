FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

'Nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein': Trump rejects links to Epstein case, claims he's been fully cleared

US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein moved in the same social circles in New York and Palm Beach in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 07:48 AM IST

'Nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein': Trump rejects links to Epstein case, claims he's been fully cleared
US President Donald Trump has issued a forceful denial of any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender. "I have nothing to hide. I have been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," Trump said, emphasizing his claim of "total exoneration".

Trump-Epstein relationship

Trump and Epstein moved in the same social circles in New York and Palm Beach in the 1990s and early 2000s. They were photographed together at several events, and Epstein was known to have visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort during that period. In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Trump described Epstein as a "terrific guy" and said he liked beautiful women "on the younger side".

The recent release of Epstein-related files by the US Department of Justice has renewed scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein's links with prominent political and business figures. The department published more than 3 million additional pages, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, bringing the total to nearly 3.5 million pages released.

The US President has repeatedly said he later distanced himself from Epstein, saying that Epstein was barred from Mar-a-Lago in the mid-2000s, reportedly following a dispute and concerns about his behavior.

Investigation and Epstein's death

Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 in Florida to charges related to soliciting a minor and served jail time under a controversial plea deal. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but died in jail before his trial. Authorities ruled his death a suicide. Trump has never been criminally charged in connection with Epstein's trafficking case.

