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'Nothing can undermine secure Syria': Emmanuel Macron remains defiant after twin explosions near his hotel in Damascus | Watch

Explosions were heard near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying in Syria’s Damascus on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. One of the explosions happened nearby soon after he left for Presidential Palace.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 05:12 PM IST

'Nothing can undermine secure Syria': Emmanuel Macron remains defiant after twin explosions near his hotel in Damascus | Watch
Twin explosion took place in Damascus near the hotel in which Emmanual Macron is staying (Reuters)
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Explosions were heard near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying in Syria’s Damascus on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

The incident comes at a time when the French leader is on an official visit to Syria, marking a first ever trip to the nation by a European Union country's head of state since the fall of Bashar Assad in 2024. However, the French president's office said he did not hear the twin explosions and left to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa soon after.

The explosions took place in a crowded area between the Syrian tourism ministry and the national museum across the street from the Four Seasons, where Macron was in a meeting with civil society ⁠groups. According to Syria's state news agency, 18 people were injured in the explosions, including four police officials.

The timing of the first blast was such that it struck soon after Macron's motorcade left for the presidential palace. Video clips taken by Reuters showed flames and smoke rising from a garbage tin when a second explosion was caught on camera a few metres/yards away.

The attack highlights security concerns as even as the fall of Bashar Assad helped in subsiding large-scale war, security threats remain significant. 

Citing a source in Macron's ​delegation, along with Syrian security sources, he had spent the night at the hotel and had met civil society groups on Tuesday morning. In a ⁠post on X, showing confidence in his ongoing visit Macron said his visit to Syria continues. "Nothing can undermine the desire of Syrians to live in a fully sovereign and secure Syria," he posted. "This morning I ​met Syria in all its diversity, and I saw dignity, courage and determination."

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