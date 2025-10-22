Not US President Donald Trump, Russian President Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free, with no restrictions, they are...

Travelling passport-free around the world sounds like a privilege, right? At present, only three 'powerful' individuals on this earth that can travel across borders from US to European nations, without a passport with no restrictions whatsoever. So who are these three strong leaders?

Travelling passport-free around the world sounds like a privilege, right? At present, only three 'powerful' individuals on this earth that can travel across borders from US to European nations, without a passport with no restrictions whatsoever. Though India's PM is not in the list, we might think, one of the names could have been US President or Russian President, as they are the most powerful leaders of the world, but no. This special privilege is not extended to them.

So who are these three strong leaders? They are King Charles III of Britain, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, and his wife Empress Masako. They enjoy visa-free entry in any nation, due to their 'Royal' status. Powerful leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Trump, Russian President Putin and China president Xi Jinping rely on diplomatic passports, but these three enjoy royal privileges and have access to all countries without any passport. The three can enter more than 190 countries because of bilateral agreements with their countries. However, these trips are not for personal travel but for state visits, ceremonies, or diplomatic purposes.

King Charles III of Britain

United Kingdom passports are issued in the name of the King, with inscription "His Majesty's Passport." Therefore, King Charles III himself does not need a passport. The British Foreign Office plans the King's trip. In Britain, he is the sovereign of the country, and the Monarch holds the title of "Head of State," a position recognized in Commonwealth countries. Similarly, Queen Elizabeth II, she also had a royal privilege to travel without a passport, further passed on to Charles after his coronation in 2023.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan, and his wife Empress Masako

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are symbolic sovereigns under the Japanese constitution. The Emperor of Japan is called "Tenno," and is considered a descendant of gods and has supernatural status. The Japanese government does not issue them passports. The royal couple travel under diplomatic protocol. Naruhito's first foreign trip after his coronation in 2019 to Britain, was 'passport-less'. In Japan, Emperor's visits are organized by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, and host countries follow protocol.

If we talk about UN, its Secretary-General have a laissez-passé (travel document), but it's more like a passport, instead of a national passport. While, in India, President Draupadi Murmu holds a diplomatic passport, but a visa is required for foreign travel. PM Modi's foreign trips also requires paperwork.