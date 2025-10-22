Not US President Donald Trump, Russian President Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free, with no restrictions, they are...

Who is Francesca Orsini? UK-based Hindi scholar deported from Delhi Airport due to...
Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer, passes away due to heart attack, family requests..., his last post was about...
President Droupadi Murmu's chopper gets stuck in newly laid helipad in Kerala during Sabarimala visit, WATCH
Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks
Is Satya Nadella highest-paid CEO in US? Microsoft chief’s salary jumps to...; Here’s how it breaks down
Afghanistan Cricket Board CONFIRMS Pakistan airstrike killed 3 Afghan cricketers, gives video evidence
Man crashes car into White House security gate, arrested by US Secret Service
Gold, Silver price today: Check gold, silver prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata on October 22
What did Indians buy most as Diwali sales hit historic high?
Pavitra Punia engaged after breakup from Eijaz Khan, drops photos from intimate ceremony, but hides fiance's identity, fans react
WORLD
Travelling passport-free around the world sounds like a privilege, right? At present, only three 'powerful' individuals on this earth that can travel across borders from US to European nations, without a passport with no restrictions whatsoever. So who are these three strong leaders?
Travelling passport-free around the world sounds like a privilege, right? At present, only three 'powerful' individuals on this earth that can travel across borders from US to European nations, without a passport with no restrictions whatsoever. Though India's PM is not in the list, we might think, one of the names could have been US President or Russian President, as they are the most powerful leaders of the world, but no. This special privilege is not extended to them.
So who are these three strong leaders? They are King Charles III of Britain, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, and his wife Empress Masako. They enjoy visa-free entry in any nation, due to their 'Royal' status. Powerful leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Trump, Russian President Putin and China president Xi Jinping rely on diplomatic passports, but these three enjoy royal privileges and have access to all countries without any passport. The three can enter more than 190 countries because of bilateral agreements with their countries. However, these trips are not for personal travel but for state visits, ceremonies, or diplomatic purposes.
United Kingdom passports are issued in the name of the King, with inscription "His Majesty's Passport." Therefore, King Charles III himself does not need a passport. The British Foreign Office plans the King's trip. In Britain, he is the sovereign of the country, and the Monarch holds the title of "Head of State," a position recognized in Commonwealth countries. Similarly, Queen Elizabeth II, she also had a royal privilege to travel without a passport, further passed on to Charles after his coronation in 2023.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are symbolic sovereigns under the Japanese constitution. The Emperor of Japan is called "Tenno," and is considered a descendant of gods and has supernatural status. The Japanese government does not issue them passports. The royal couple travel under diplomatic protocol. Naruhito's first foreign trip after his coronation in 2019 to Britain, was 'passport-less'. In Japan, Emperor's visits are organized by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, and host countries follow protocol.
If we talk about UN, its Secretary-General have a laissez-passé (travel document), but it's more like a passport, instead of a national passport. While, in India, President Draupadi Murmu holds a diplomatic passport, but a visa is required for foreign travel. PM Modi's foreign trips also requires paperwork.