The world's largest and the most powerful nuclear bomb ever tested is Tsar Bomba, officially known as "product 602" or "AN602". It is codenamed as "Ivan". This atom bomb was a Soviet thermonuclear bomb that was tested on October 30, 1961, during the cold war era. Both the Soviet Union and the United States were in a race to possess huge and deadly weapons during that era.

After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the possession of this most powerful nuclear weapon was given to Russia. Russia is among the nine nuclear powers in the world. Russia has the largest number of nuclear weapons, i.e. around 4,380.

Immensely Powerful that testing created shockwaves

The thermonuclear bomb weighs around 50 megatons. It is so massive that it is 2,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb that caused widespread destruction in Japan. Tsar Bomba atomic bomb was tested on October 30, 1961 above the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. The test was considered to be the largest nuclear explosion in the world, to the extent that it created a shockwave that circled the globe three times and shattered windows hundreds of miles away. It also incinerated the ground directly below the blast.

9 Nuclear powers

There are only nine countries in the world that possess nuclear weapons: Russia, United States, China, France, United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea. While the ‘elite’ nuclear powers, Russia, United States, China, France, United Kingdom, signed ‘Non proliferation Treaty’ NPT in 1968, to promote peaceful use, and prevent other nations from possessing nuclear powers. However, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea have managed to become nuclear powers. India has always promoted ‘no first use’ and nuclear deterrence.