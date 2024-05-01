'Not satisfied with it': Trump on Iran's new proposal to end the war

Speaking to reporters at the US White House, Trump said: "They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens." The president did not elaborate on the specific aspects of the proposal that he found unacceptable.

United States President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's latest proposal aimed at ending the war, also casting doubt on whether a final agreement can be reached. Speaking to reporters at the US White House, Trump said: "They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens." The president did not elaborate on the specific aspects of the proposal that he found unacceptable but indicated uncertainty over Tehran's willingness to ultimately agree to a settlement.

Trump said: "They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there." The US leader also pointed to internal divisions within Iran's leadership, suggesting that it could be affecting the negotiation process. "The leadership is very disjointed. It's got two to three groups, maybe four, and it's a very disjointed leadership. And with that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up," Trump told reporters.

Trump's remarks come after Iran submitted a fresh proposal aimed at advancing negotiations to end the conflict with the US. According to Axios, which cited sources familiar with the matter, the latest proposal submitted by Iran through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in the negotiations, comes after US special envoy Steve Witkoff sent a list of amendments on Monday, focusing on reintroducing the nuclear issue into the draft framework. Iran handed over the text of its new proposal to Pakistan on Thursday evening, though details of Tehran's terms have not been fully disclosed.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Iran International, tensions within the Islamic republic's leadership have reached a new high as President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have sought foreign minister Abbas Araghchi's removal from his position. Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf have reportedly accused Araghchi of bypassing the presidency to follow directives from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Araghchi faces allegations that he has acted less as a cabinet minister and more as an aide to Ahmad Vahidi, the commander of the IRGC.

The Iran war began on February 28, with the initial US-Israeli airstrikes killing former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, whose son Mojtaba Khamenei has since been elevated to the topmost position in the country. Iran has retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets across the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz -- a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments -- remains largely blocked, leading to an energy crisis and a surge in oil prices around the world.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).