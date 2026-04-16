Not PM Narendra Modi, Shehbaz Sharif, these politicians appear on TIME's 100 Most Influential Leaders list

TIME has released its 2026 list of the 100 most influential people, featuring global leaders and emerging figures.

TIME has unveiled its annual list of the 100 most influential individuals, spotlighting figures shaping politics, business and culture worldwide. This year’s lineup includes prominent leaders such as Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and Xi Jinping. The list also features rising and established political figures like Zohran Mamdani, underlining the growing diversity in global leadership.

Other notable names include Marco Rubio, Mark Carney and Claudia Sheinbaum. Japan’s historic leadership shift is reflected with the inclusion of Sanae Takaichi, while spiritual leadership is represented by Pope Leo XIV. Diplomatic influence is also highlighted through figures like Steve Witkoff.

Emerging Voices in Regional Politics

The list goes beyond established global powers, recognising emerging leaders such as Balen Shah and Tarique Rahman. Their inclusion signals a broader acknowledgement of regional influence and changing political dynamics in South Asia.

Three Indian-Origin Personalities Honoured

This year, three individuals of Indian origin have been recognised for their contributions across different fields.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc., has been acknowledged for his role in advancing artificial intelligence technologies and making them accessible on a global scale. His leadership continues to shape how billions interact with digital tools.

In the entertainment space, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor earned a spot for his distinctive approach to cinema. Fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana praised Kapoor’s ability to deliver nuanced performances that resonate beyond commercial success.

Chef Vikas Khanna was recognised for his influence in the culinary world. Known for blending storytelling with cuisine, Khanna has used food as a medium to celebrate Indian culture globally, creating experiences that connect tradition with modern audiences.

A Benchmark of Global Influence

The TIME100 list continues to serve as a widely respected indicator of global impact. By bringing together leaders, innovators, and creatives, it reflects the evolving landscape of influence across industries and geographies, highlighting individuals whose work shapes conversations and inspires change worldwide.