Saudi Arabia announces new rules and regulations for small grocery stores. These stores, known as 'Baqalas' will be no longer allowed to sell meat, tobacco, electronic cigarettes, fruits, vegetables, shisha and dates.

Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majed Al-Hogail, announced that the ban will take effect immediately from July 1. However, the 'baqalas' will be given six-months to adjust and adhere to this new rule. These products will now be available only of larger stores like supermarkets.

Saudi Arabia has set the size limit to differentiate between small stores an large stores. The ban is imposed on Baqalas (Grocery stores) with at least 24 square meters. While Supermarkets ( at least 100 square meters) and Hypermarkets (at least 500 square meters) can still sell these products.

There are different rules for selling meat. Selling meat is prohibited in small stores, will now require a separate license in large stores like supermarkets. Hypermarkets can sell meat without any separate license.

Why has Saudi Arabia introduced this ban?

The Saudi Arabia aims to improve the quality of products consumed by its citizens. As per officials, the products available at the small grocery stores lacks hygiene, quality and have little nutritional information. Saudi Arabia is prioritizing public health and quality by only allowing larger stores to sell meat, tobacco, dates , etc, as they have better storage capacity.

Saudi Food and Drug Authority has also announced that all food establishment, both physical and online, have to put detailed nutritional information on their menus, so that consumers are aware of what they are eating. The meals will come with labels like 'high in salt' and 'high in sugar', the drinks will have 'caffeine content' labels. Moreover, the menus will also feature, how much calories need to be burned on each meal.

This new rules will impact thousands of small grocery store owners and workers, as most of their customers will now shift to larger stores. They will now have to expand their stores, to be fit in the category allowed to sell these products. This will also impact customers as they will no longer be able to get these products from their local convenience stores.