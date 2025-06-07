Countries with debt to GDP are also among the most flourishing nations in the world. Japan, which is considered one of Asia’s biggest economies is now struggling with a debt of 248% to its GDP. China is the world’s biggest loan creditor which has trapped almost 100 countries including Pakistan.

Countries with debt to GDP are also among the most flourishing nations in the world. Japan, which is considered one of Asia’s biggest economies is now struggling with its debt issues. Japan has a debt of 248% to its GDP. According to the IMF data, India has surpassed Japan with a GDP of USD 4.19 trillion (Rs 359,326,020,000,000) to become the fourth largest global economy in 2025. This is also due to its rising debt which positioned it at the top of Asian countries with most debt. Singapore, the most expensive city in the world, comes second with a debt of 175% of its GDP. Laos is third in the list with a debt of 118% of its GDP.

India’s position in Asia’s most indebted countries

China, which is world’s second largest economy, is the fourth most indebted country with a debt of 93% of its GDP. However, most shocking is that India features ahead of Pakistan in the list of countries in Asia with most debt. India has a debt of 82% of its GDP. After which comes Pakistan with a debt of 71% of its GDP. So, India ranks between China and Pakistan, its biggest rivals, in this list. Rest of the countries are: Malaysia (68%), Thailand(66%), Philippines (58%), South Korea (54%), Indonesia (40%), Bangladesh (39%), Vietnam (33%) and Combodia(26%).

World’s most indebted countries

In the context of the world, USA tops the list with a whopping USD 33,229 billion, even though it’s the world’s largest economy. The USA owes the world’s 34.6% of debt. China ranks second with its debt at USD 14,692 billion which has world’s 16.1% debt. China is the world’s biggest loan creditor which has trapped almost 100 countries in its debt including Pakistan. In the world’s context, Japan is third on the list with a national debt of $10,797 billion and with the world’s 10% of debt. It is followed by the United Kingdom in fourth place, which owes $3,469 billion.