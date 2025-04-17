Our earth is home to an infinite number of people belonging to different religions - Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism among others - spread across the globe. But do you know which country will have the highest Muslim population by 2050?

It’s none other than our own country India, which will surpass Indonesia to become the country with the highest Muslim population, as suggested by a report from the Pew Research Centre.

According to the report titled ‘The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2010-2050, India will be followed by Pakistan with the second-highest Muslim population. In addition, Indonesia will closely follow the two countries with its Muslim population standing around 257 millions by the year 2050.

Hindus will become the third-largest religious group in the world. The report states that by 2050, India will have 31 crore Muslims, making up 11% of the global Muslim population. Meanwhile, India will also continue to be the country with the largest Hindu population with 1.03 billion Hindus by 2050, says the report.

According to the study by the Pew Research Center, the reason behind the growing Muslim population is largely young age and high fertility rate. The average age for marriage in Muslims is 22 years, compared to 26 years for Hindus and 28 years for Christians. In India, as the report states, Muslim women have an average of 3.2 children per woman, while Hindu women have 2.5 children, and Christian women have 2.3 children per woman.