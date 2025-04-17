Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, a new report released report by the organization Justice for Jews from Arab Countries (JJAC) brings to light the rich cultural legacy and the expulsion of the Jewish community from an African country during the 20th century.

No, it's not Iran or Palestine behind the mass exodus of the Jewish. Can you guess which country it was?

Well, it's Egypt - which not only considered the Jews their enemies, but also attacked their culture, heritage and even assets. As per the new report, the then-Egyptian government unlawfully confiscated assets from the expelled Jews and the current value of those assets is estimated to be around a whopping USD 59 billion (approximately over Rs 50 trillion).

During the Passover Holiday, the Jewish recount their exodus from slavery to freedom in the land of Israel. As per the report, the then-Egyptian government oppressed the Jews and expelled them from the country, confiscating their valuable assets.

The presence of the Jews in Egypt stretches back to biblical times. The mass exodus of the Jews took place between 1948 and 1967, when the government declared them its "enemies" and threw them out of the country, suggests the JJAC report. According to the report, it was not a "general exodus", rather it was an effort to eliminate the cultural and historical heritage of the Jewish community.

"Unlike its ancient counterpart, the modern-day uprooting of Egyptian Jewry is not a tale of triumph but of tragedy," the report stated. Highlighting the tragedy of the Jews in the 20th century, the report adds, “Violence, arrests, bombings, blood libels, and the virus of Jew-hatred had spread like a biblical plague throughout Egypt".