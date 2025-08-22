Add DNA as a Preferred Source
NOT India, THIS country has tallest statue of Lord Ganesha, details here

Instead of two, the deity of Lord Ganesha has four hands holding sugarcane, jackfruit, bananas, and mangoes. These have symbolic value as they represent growth and blessings.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

Which county has the tallest standing statue of Lord Ganesha? India? No! Though India is the home to countless temples and idols dedicated to Lord Ganesha, this statue is not located in India. The 39-meter-tall standing statue of Ganesh is nestled in the Chachoengsao province of Thailand. It has become a major pilgrimage site and tourist destination. Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, has been worshipped in Thailand since the spread of Brahmanism across Southeast Asia. His presence has become deeply rooted in Thai culture, symbolising knowledge, success, and protection.

 

Sculptor Pitak Chaleumlao, who made the tallest Lord Ganesha statue, said that the statue was designed with deep symbolism tied to Thailand's prosperity. Instead of two, the deity has four hands holding sugarcane, jackfruit, bananas, and mangoes. These have symbolic value as they represent growth and blessings. Similarly, the state has a step forward symbolizing progress for the nation, while the lotus crown reflects wisdom. At the top, the sacred "Om" symbol reinforces his role as a protector.

 

The worship of Lord Ganesha is deep-rooted in Thailand and dates back to the period when Brahmanism and Hindu influence flourished across Southeast Asia more than a thousand years ago. Slowly, Ganesha was absorbed into Thai culture and is now regarded as the god of success, intellect, and protection. People also put his statues and images in homes, universities, and even offices, and seek his blessings for prosperity. Similarly, people across the country celebrate festivals and rituals dedicated to Ganesha, reflecting how seamlessly the deity has been integrated into Thai life.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
