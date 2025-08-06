Twitter
'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats

With the changing landscape of the global economy following US President Donald Trump's imposition of reciprocal tariffs on countries, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that he will not call Trump to negotiate on tariff rates. Here's why.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump

With the changing landscape of the global economy following US President Donald Trump's imposition of reciprocal tariffs on countries, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that he will not call Trump to negotiate on tariff rates. The remarks follow the US President's announcement to impose a 50 percent tariff on Brazil. 

"I'm not going to call Trump to negotiate anything, because he doesn't want to talk. But rest assured, I will call Trump to invite him to come to the COP, because I want to know what he thinks about the climate issue. I'll have the courtesy to call him. I'll call him, Xi Jinping, I'll call Prime Minister Modi, I'll call. I just won't call Putin, because Putin can't travel right now. But I will call many Presidents," he said.

 

 

On July 30, Trump signed executive orders, imposing a 50 percent tariff on Brazil, a 50% tariff on certain copper products, and suspending a tax perk for all countries that allowed cheap packages to fly into the US duty-free, as per CNN.

'A hefty tariff on Brazil if...'

In July, Donald Trump, in a letter, threatened to impose a hefty tariff on Brazil if it didn't end its trial against right-wing former president Jair Bolsonaro. The US President accused the current Brazilian government of serious human rights abuses that have undermined the rule of law in Brazil," CNN reported. 

As per a report by news agency ANI, Bolsonaro is facing trial for having allegedly orchestrated a coup against current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Meanwhile, Trump came out against the proceeding, claiming it to be "politically motivated". 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
