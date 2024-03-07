Twitter
'Not donating...': Elon Musk says this about US Presidential Election

Notably, Musk's post came two days after he reportedly met former US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 07:05 AM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that he has no plans to donate money to either candidate for US President. In a post on X, Musk wrote, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

Notably, Musk's post came two days after he reportedly met former US President Donald Trump in Florida.

According to New York Times, the billionaire and a few wealthy Republican donors met with Donald Trump on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss a private matter, according to three people briefed on the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Trump's aides have not responded to Musk's social media remarks. In the past, Musk has contributed to both Republicans and Democrats, much like many other business titans.

He has not heavily invested in a presidential campaign, in contrast to other American billionaires, and over the years, he has divided his contributions roughly equally between Republicans and Democrats, according to New York Times. In a recent development regarding the US Presidential race, Republican candidate, Nikki Haley formally announced on Wednesday to end her presidential candidate campaign.

"The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," she said Wednesday in South Carolina.

"Although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in," she said while speaking from Charleston, South Carolina. 

Nikki Haley congratulated former President Donald Trump during her announcement ending her presidential campaign but didn't endorse him.

"In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July. I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America's president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us," Haley said.

Haley added, "It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that."

According to the report, Haley had emerged as former President Donald Trump's sole rival in the Republican presidential primary campaign, and while he rolled to victory in 14 of the 15 GOP contests on Super Tuesday, she foiled a possible clean sweep by winning in Vermont.

Across the Republican primaries on Super Tuesday, Haley won just 43 of the Republican delegates, while Trump won 764. 

Meanwhile, President Biden and former President Donald J Trump emerged from Super Tuesday having amassed huge delegate hauls in California, Texas, and beyond, moving closer to their parties' nominations and setting up a rematch for the White House in November. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

