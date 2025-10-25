Not Delhi, THIS is now world's most polluted city, has 'hazardous' AQI of...

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 412 on Saturday morning -- categorised as "hazardous" -- with PM 2.5 levels as much as 56 times higher than the World Health Organisation's safety benchmark, according to data from air quality monitoring platform IQAir.

Lahore, capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, has overtaken Delhi as the most polluted city in the world. As winter approaches in the subcontinent, a thick layer of smog continues to blanket the city and neighbouring regions, affecting the lives of millions of people. Lahore recorded a US Air Quality Index (USAQI) of 412 on Saturday morning -- categorised as "hazardous" -- with PM 2.5 levels as much as 56 times higher than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) safety benchmark, according to data from air quality monitoring platform IQAir.

On Friday, Lahore registered an AQI of 362, which is also considered hazardous. In some neighbourhoods, the pollution levels were even worse: 609 at Syed Maratib Ali Road, 611 in Shadman, and a staggering 690 in Shalimar area. Pakistan's meteorological department identified emissions from vehicles and factories as the primary drivers of the toxic pollution. Officials have also blamed pollutants drifting in from India, spurred by Diwali fireworks and low-speed winds. The weather office has warned the smog is likely to persist over eastern Punjab for a few more days.

Poor air quality in Lahore is a longstanding issue, especially at the onset of the winter season, when cooler temperatures and low-speed winds trap pollutants close to the ground. The provincial government in Punjab has put in place a range of measures to tackle the air pollution crisis. Those include banning use of plastic bags, shifting of brick kilns, and setting up a helpline for people to report environmental violations. The government has also deployed anti-smog guns and water sprinkling tankers across Lahore. Meanwhile, city police have arrested over 80 people as part of their anti-pollution crackdown, including those responsible for burning of waste and tyres, reports said.