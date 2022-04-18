‘Not anti-India, anti-America’: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan on ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter

File photo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been outwardly speaking out against the current government in his country, has now turned back on his cry of “foreign conspiracy” against him when he was ousted from the top post.

Earlier, Khan had alleged that the United States and the Opposition had mapped out a conspiracy against him to oust him as the PM of Pakistan. Now, making a U-turn on his allegations, the PTI chief said that he is not “against any country.”

In a show of strength, Imran Khan at a rally in Karachi said that he is not against any country including India, Europe, and the United States despite the fact that the former Prime Minister has always criticised all the three countries on the global platforms.

While addressing a rally in Karachi, the PTI chief said that he is not against India, the US, or any other country, but is in fact, on the side of humanity. He further said that he is not against any community, and seemingly backtracked from his remarks about the “foreign conspiracy” letter.

While speaking at the rally, Imran Khan said, “I am not against any country. Neither I am anti-India, anti-Europe, nor anti-America. I am with humanity... I am not against any community.”

This comes just a few days after Khan was ousted as the PM of Pakistan by a no-confidence vote led by the opposition party in the Pakistan national assembly. Shortly after this, PML leader Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new Prime Minister of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members and supporters have conducted several protests across the country, alleging a “foreign conspiracy” planned by the United States and the opposition party PML to dethrone Imran Khan from the top post in the country.

The former prime minister, who has been known to criticize neighboring India from time to time, has now been lauding the country in recent times. He had said while addressing the nation a day before his no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, that Indians are 'khuddar quam' (very self-respecting people).

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'Knew match was fixed': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on no-trust vote