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Norwegian Journalist claims Meta suspended her Instagram, Facebook accounts after she went viral for asking question to PM Modi: ‘Small Price for Press Freedom’

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng claims that her Facebook and Instagram account has been suspended after she went viral for publicly asking question to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She says, 'small prize to pay for press freedom.'

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 20, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

Norwegian Journalist claims Meta suspended her Instagram, Facebook accounts after she went viral for asking question to PM Modi: ‘Small Price for Press Freedom’
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Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng claims that her Facebook and Instagram account has been suspended after she went viral for publicly asking question to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official diplomatic visit to Oslo. She said that she had struggled to log into her acocunts and now her response to Indians will be delayed.

On X, she wrote, 'If you’re trying to reach me on Instagram or Facebook, I would like to let you know I have been suspended from both accounts." “I have wanted to respond to as many Indians as possible, but my responses will now be delayed.” Tagging Meta’s official X account, she added, “I hope I will get my accounts back.”

Previously, she shared a post on X, Lyng shared a screenshot of her failed attempt to log into her Instagram account. “Throughout all day I have struggled to log onto my Instagram account,” she said online. Calling it a “small prize to pay for press freedom,” she claimed that she had “never experienced” such a case of SNS account suspension before

She also wrote, Would someone explain to how I got suspended of Instagram and Facebook? I am trying to understand if It was because of the two-step verification being misused by others than me or if there was something else. Also does anyone have advice on how I can secure my accounts if I get it back?'

Helle Lyng, a Norwegian reporter with the Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen.  Her profile on Muck Rack shows that the journalist has worked as a freelancer for a number of Norwegian publications and MSN.

Here's why is went viral?

Helle Lyng tried to ask questions to PM Modi after a joint press briefing with Norway's PM Jonas Gahr. She asked PM that, "Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?" PM Modi and his Norwegian counterpart did not respond as they were already on their way out of the venue.

Later, Lyng shared a short on X, and wrote: "Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to." The journalist added: "Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with."

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