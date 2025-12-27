Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights at an affordable price of Rs..., check route, how to book, features

Norwegian government has launched the world's first panoramic night train, started for travellers keen to watch the rare view of the Aurora Borealis. The travellers can view the event within a glass-enclosed train carriage.

Norway’s Northern Lights has always been a mesmerising and spectacular event for space lovers. This love for a natural space event will grow even more as the country’s government has launched the world's first panoramic night train, started for travellers keen to watch the rare view of the Aurora Borealis. The travellers can view the event within a glass-enclosed train carriage.

All about the train

The train is called the Midnight Aurora Route, and the journey includes luxury, sustainability, and breathtaking scenery. The train cabins are heated where passengers can relax sitting on reclining seats facing the night sky. Their seating arrangement gives them exact views of the dancing lights in the sky. The train runs only during the peak aurora season, giving travellers the most unique and anticipated Arctic experiences starting this year onward.

Travellers get to experience an unparalleled view of the Northern Lights on this special train that features all the elements designed to enhance the experience of viewing the natural phenomenon, according to NDTV travel. It featurs comfortable reclining seats that tilt upwards towards the sky. The carriages feature glass roofs and walls for clear views, low interior lighting to reduce glare, and climate-controlled cabins to keep passengers warm during the Arctic winter.

While on the train, guides speak in English with guests who give them aurora photography tips, and the guests are even shown a short documentary about the phenomenon. The train also includes real-time scientific insights due to sensors that monitor geomagnetic activity and cloud cover, shown on multimedia screens for an educational touch.

Time, price: Key details on Northern Lights special train

The Northern Lights Train runs only during a specific time of the year, that is, during the peak aurora months which start from October and go until March. During this time travellers can see the Aurora Borealis with its best views. According to Colombia One, the journey starts at Narvik Railway Station, situated north of the Arctic Circle. The train travels from there along the historic Ofoten Line, passing through snow-covered mountains and fjords. The train halts at stops like Bjornfjell and Katterat Station, where passengers are allowed to enjoy a bonfire, hot drinks, and storytelling under the Arctic sky.

Tickets for this travel experience cost around €130 (approximately Rs 13,752), which is largely an affordable luxury experience. Travellers can book their journey through the official provider’s website: Norwegian Travel - Northern Lights Train. Advance reservations are recommended, as seats sell out quickly during peak season.