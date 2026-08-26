Northern Nepal reels under flash floods, villages, bridges washed away, roads damaged, many feared dead

A major flash flood in northern Nepal's Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday morning wreaked havoc in Rasuwa district near the Tibet border, damaging houses, vehicles, bridges and infrastructure projects.

A major flash flood in northern Nepal's Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday morning wreaked havoc in Rasuwa district near the Tibet border, damaging houses, vehicles, bridges and infrastructure projects.

According to officials, the river witnessed a sudden rise at around 9 am, with floodwaters believed to have entered from Tibet. Timure and Syabrubesi are among the worst-affected areas.

The extent of destruction and casualties is yet to be confirmed, as assessment teams are still collecting details from the ground.

“We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away," Rasuwa district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters.

“There could be heavy casualties or loss of property. But I cannot say for sure now," he added. The Nepali Army has rescued 12 people from the affected area so far.

VIDEO | Nepal: Devastating flash flood causes major damage to markets and hydropower projects in Rasuwa region. More details are awaited.#NepalNews #NepalFlashFlood



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/QQmU1advuw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026

Nepal's Timure and Syabrubesi village suffered extensive damage

According to the Nepal Army, Timure and Syabrubesi suffered extensive damage, with the floodwaters washing away vehicles, goods and property.

Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana said several vehicles and goods kept inside the customs premises were swept away. A newly constructed bridge was also destroyed.

Roads, power infrastructure damaged

Reports also suggest damage to roads and power infrastructure, though an official detailed assessment is awaited.

Located around 125 km from Kathmandu and adjoining Tibet, Rasuwa is a mountainous district with a population of approximately 50,000.

Districts on alert

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has urged residents residing close to riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan and Gorkha districts to exercise extreme caution and move to safer locations if necessary.

An alert has also been issued by Nepal Police for communities along the Trishuli River basin in view of the sudden water influx in Bhote Koshi.

“Due to a large flood entering the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa from the Tibetan side, districts along the Trishuli River basin, including Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, Gorkha, and surrounding areas, are urged to remain highly vigilant and stay in safe locations until further notice," the police said in a statement.

Authorities have advised people in low-lying areas to shift to higher ground and refrain from approaching rivers and inundated areas.

Rescue operation underway

Relief and rescue efforts are currently underway, with emergency teams assessing the extent of damage and searching for those feared swept away by the fast-flowing floodwaters.

Officials said the situation continues to be serious, with rugged terrain and damaged infrastructure likely to make rescue operations difficult.

Reports of around 1,000 people missing are yet to be officially confirmed. More details on casualties and damage are expected as rescue teams gain access to the affected regions.

PM chairs high-level meeting

Amid massive damage due to flash floods in Nepal, Prime Minister Balen Shah has called an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Management Council to take stock of the situation and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

According to his adviser Asim Shah, the Prime Minister is directly in contact with chief district officers in the affected districts and is keeping a close watch on developments.