Kim Jong Un's sister issues chilling warning to US as Joe Biden envoys start Japan, South Korea visit

In a significant development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong has warned the United States not to take any steps that could make it "lose sleep". Kim's sister direct threat has come at a time when top Biden administration officials embarked on a tour of Washington's key allies Tokyo and Seoul.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Japan on Monday for a crucial visit which is seen as the US' attempt to strengthen military alliances against China.

Kim Yo Jong is a key adviser to her brother Kim Jong Un and her message is seen as a direct threat to US President Joe Biden.

"If you wish to sleep well for the next four years, it would be better not to create work from the start that will make you lose sleep," she said.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump adopted a very unorthodox approach to foreign policy and he often threatened to launch attack on North Korea before suddenly deciding to meet the North Korean dictator.

Trump used every tricks in the book to denuclearise North Korea, which is facing several international sanctions for its nuclear weapons programmes.

It is to be noted that shortly before Biden's inauguration in January 2021, Kim announced the US as his country's "foremost principal enemy". Later, North Korea also unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile at a military parade.