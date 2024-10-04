Twitter
If provoked, North Korea to use nuclear weapon against this country? Kim Jong Un says, 'if such situation comes…'

This rhetoric is said at a time when tension has risen due to North Korea’s recent missile tests

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has escalated the tensions against South Korea, saying his military would not hesitate to detonate nuclear weapons. This statement was made by the North’s state media in response to a warning by the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that Kim would face the removal of his regime in case of nuclear aggression against South Korea.

When Kim visited a special operations unit, he posted that if South Korea tried to incite tension, there would be severe repercussions. ”The existence of Seoul and the Republic of Korea itself would be permanently threatened if this is allowed,” he said, stressing the magnitude of his threat. This rhetoric is said at a time when tension has risen due to North Korea’s recent missile tests and its revelation of a new uranium enrichment plant, which Kim revealed earlier this year.

Yoon said this while speaking during South Korea’s Armed Forces Day celebrations, where he showcased the country’s capabilities through the unveiling of the Hyunmoo-5, which is a ballistic missile that is used for pinpoint accuracy. He said that any nuclear attack from the North would be met with a ‘proportional response’ by the US-South Korea partnership, which could be seen as a turning point in military confrontations between the two countries.

Kim quickly fired back at Yoon’s comments, calling him an “abnormal man” and another remarking that Yoon was trying to bring unrest in the region. Experts also say that while Kim’s threats are scary, most of them do not think that he will launch a nuclear attack first because the U.S. and its allies are too powerful.

With tensions still escalating, North Korea is to formally identify South Korea as its ‘main enemy’ in the parliamentary sessions. This move would set a hostile tone and deepen the division on the Korean Peninsula.

