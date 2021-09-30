North Korea tests hypersonic missile, here's all you need to know about this missile

If North Korea can successfully produce and deploy a hypersonic weapon, analysts say it could even change the military equation in the region.

North Korea on Tuesday claimed to have tested the hypersonic Hwasong-8 missile which is a cause of worry to the world, particularly in east Asia. Here we try to understand why there is a need for any country to worry about North Korea testing a missile.

Before we delve into the answer let us first understand what is a hypersonic missile and how it functions? Experts are of the opinion that the hypersonic missile North Korea claims to have tested on Tuesday has the potential to be one of the world's fastest and most accurate weapons. This missile can be fitted with a nuclear warhead.

About hypersonic missile

Missiles with hypersonic glide vehicles can theoretically fly as fast as 20 times the speed of sound.

It can be very maneuverable in flight. This makes them almost impossible to shoot down, according to experts.

Like ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide weapons are launched by rockets high into the atmosphere.

Hypersonics dive back to Earth sooner before flattening out their flight path, flying just tens of kilometers above the ground.

A ballistic missile warhead is largely powered by gravity once it begins its descent to its target from as high as 1,000 kilometers.

A hypersonic missile that can defeat advanced missile-defense systems is a game-changer if a nuclear warhead is fitted to it.

South Korean and Japanese missile defense systems are designed for defense against ballistic missiles.

The ballistic missiles descend on their targets from much higher altitudes than hypersonic missiles.

Only Russia and China are thought to have deployable hypersonic missiles. Russia's hypersonic missile system is called Avangard.

What raises eyebrows

State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said developing the 'strategic' weapon was one of the five 'top-priority tasks of the five-year plan' for the country's defence.

Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy expert said on Twitter that North Korea's use of the term 'strategic' in describing the weapon implies a nuclear warhead capability.

North Korea has detonated six nuclear devices and is believed to have a number of nuclear warheads, according to Hans Kristensen and Matt Korda, nuclear experts.

But they point out there is no certainty that Pyongyang has successfully been able to put a nuclear warhead on a missile and deliver it to its target.

After analyzing data from the launch, South Korea's military said the missile appears to be in early-stage development, and it will be some time before it can be deployed.

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said the North's missiles can still be detected and intercepted with South Korean-US military joint assets.