North Korea tests hypersonic missile, here's all you need to know about this missile

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Rohit Sharma finally reveals the reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from India's T20Is

Abhishek Bachchan wants mom Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai to do more films: 'There is so much more to...'

'Doesn't behove him to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is on fire:' Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi

Independence Day 2023: Role of Khadi from freedom struggle to sustainable fashion choice

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Rohit Sharma finally reveals the reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from India's T20Is

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

AI reimagines Malayalam superstars as Ken in Barbie

Must try street foods when visiting Mumbai

Orange foods everyone must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Gadar 2 Public Review: Fans Hail Return Of Sunny Deol As Tara Singh; Theatre Screams Massive Hit

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Meet Mahavatar Babaji, superstar Rajinikanth's spiritual guru who 'resides' in remote Himalayan regions

Aakhri Sach trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia leads crime investigation thriller based on Burari deaths

HomeWorld

World

North Korea tests hypersonic missile, here's all you need to know about this missile

If North Korea can successfully produce and deploy a hypersonic weapon, analysts say it could even change the military equation in the region.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2021, 09:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

North Korea on Tuesday claimed to have tested the hypersonic Hwasong-8 missile which is a cause of worry to the world, particularly in east Asia. Here we try to understand why there is a need for any country to worry about North Korea testing a missile

If North Korea can successfully produce and deploy a hypersonic weapon, analysts say it could even change the military equation in the region.

Before we delve into the answer let us first understand what is a hypersonic missile and how it functions? Experts are of the opinion that the hypersonic missile North Korea claims to have tested on Tuesday has the potential to be one of the world's fastest and most accurate weapons. This missile can be fitted with a nuclear warhead.

About hypersonic missile

Missiles with hypersonic glide vehicles can theoretically fly as fast as 20 times the speed of sound.

It can be very maneuverable in flight. This makes them almost impossible to shoot down, according to experts.

Like ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide weapons are launched by rockets high into the atmosphere. 

Hypersonics dive back to Earth sooner before flattening out their flight path, flying just tens of kilometers above the ground.

A ballistic missile warhead is largely powered by gravity once it begins its descent to its target from as high as 1,000 kilometers.

A hypersonic missile that can defeat advanced missile-defense systems is a game-changer if a nuclear warhead is fitted to it.

South Korean and Japanese missile defense systems are designed for defense against ballistic missiles.

The ballistic missiles descend on their targets from much higher altitudes than hypersonic missiles.

Only Russia and China are thought to have deployable hypersonic missiles. Russia's hypersonic missile system is called Avangard.

What raises eyebrows

State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said developing the 'strategic' weapon was one of the five 'top-priority tasks of the five-year plan' for the country's defence.

Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy expert said on Twitter that North Korea's use of the term 'strategic' in describing the weapon implies a nuclear warhead capability.

North Korea has detonated six nuclear devices and is believed to have a number of nuclear warheads, according to Hans Kristensen and Matt Korda, nuclear experts.

But they point out there is no certainty that Pyongyang has successfully been able to put a nuclear warhead on a missile and deliver it to its target.

After analyzing data from the launch, South Korea's military said the missile appears to be in early-stage development, and it will be some time before it can be deployed.

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said the North's missiles can still be detected and intercepted with South Korean-US military joint assets.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at annual meeting of Rs 17 trillion firm

Independence Day 2023: Five tricolour dishes to try on August 15

Proof of aliens? NASA spots mud cracks on Mars's surface similar to Earth indicating seasonal cycle

Meet Deepak Bhardwaj, got record-breaking scholarship, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, scholarship amount is...

Meet ex-IPS officer Basant Rath, who retired prematurely, registers himself as BJP activist online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE