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North Korea tests cluster bomb warhead for ballistic missiles, sets year-end deployment target

North Korea has tested a new cluster bomb warhead for tactical ballistic missiles, with the military aiming to deploy several such types of weapons by the end of the year.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

North Korea tests cluster bomb warhead for ballistic missiles, sets year-end deployment target
North Korea tests new cluster-bomb warhead for missiles. (AI-Generated)
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North Korea has tested a cluster-bomb warhead designed for tactical ballistic missiles, with the military aiming to deploy such weapons on various warheads by the end of 2026. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North's Missile Administration conducted the test on Saturday, and General Kim Jong-sik, a senior official of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and a member of its Central Military Commission, supervised the exercise.

North Korea claims cluster warhead can hit 13-hectare area

According to North Korean research institutes, the Standard Type 2 cluster bomb warhead could destroy a target area of around 12 to 13 hectares at its highest density power. The chief of the missile administration said that these cluster bomb weapons have been divided into four categories depending on their operational objectives and the nature of the target.

''Within this year we will enable units to select and use all those types according to operational aims and specific features of targets,'' the director was quoted as saying.

South Korea tracks missile launch towards Yellow Sea

Meanwhile, the South Korean military said that it had been monitoring the missile launch, which was fired towards the Yellow Sea, an area near Chongju in the country's northwest. ''Under close information sharing between South Korea and the United States, we tracked relevant activities before North Korea's missile launch and maintained a readiness posture,'' Yonhap News Agency reported, quoting South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

For those unversed, North Korea had announced testing a cluster bomb in April as well, mounted on the Hwasong-11 tactical ballistic missile, which was overseen by North Korean chief Kim Jong-un and his daughter.

(With inputs from ANI)

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