North Korea test-fires new submarine-launched ballistic missile, 8th in 2021

Headlines

SBI Recruitment 2023 notifications for Clerk, PO posts expected soon at sbi.co.in

India's solar mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Watch: Man's daring struggle to rescue giant king cobra goes viral, internet is stunned

Bihar government reduces holidays for Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja in new calendar for schools

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SBI Recruitment 2023 notifications for Clerk, PO posts expected soon at sbi.co.in

India's solar mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Most exquisite tiaras owned by the British royal family

Neeraj Chopra's daily diet revealed

5 habits to avoid before sleep

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce Playing XI for the opening match against Nepal

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Akshay Kumar drops adorable photo with sister Alka Bhatia on Raksha Bandhan, calls her 'pillar of strength'

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja: YRF announces Vicky Kaushal as singing sensation Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family

KBC 15: Harsha Verma fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Mohammed Rafi question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you answer?

HomeWorld

World

North Korea test-fires new submarine-launched ballistic missile, 8th in 2021

North Korea "successfully" conducted a test firing of a new missile on Tuesday

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2021, 09:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

North Korea "successfully" conducted a test firing of a new missile on Tuesday, the Kim Jong-un-led nation said on Wednesday. The nation said it tested firing of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which marked North Korea's eighth known major missile test in 2021, reported state news agency Yonhap. 

"The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country`s defense technology advancement and the Navy`s underwater operational capabilities," Yonhap, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

According to the report, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not inspect the missile's test firing.

North Korea fired a short-range missile, which reports said is an SLBM, on Tuesday from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located, South Korea's military said. 

Releasing pictures of the missile, North Korea's news agency said, it has new "controlling and homing" technology that allowed it to move laterally. The missile is also capable of "gliding and jumping movement". Reportedly, the missile was launched from a submarined, which had launched a missile in 2016 for a test.

The missile landed in the Sea of Japan, the East Sea, as it travelled about 450km (280 miles) at a maximum height of 60km.

 Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, called the launch very 'regrettable.'

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From digital gold to FD: 5 unique gift ideas for your sister on Raksha Bandhan

Not Shah Rukh but this action star was first choice for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge; its not Akshay, Ajay, Salman, Sunny

Rs 15000 off on Samsung Fold 5, Samsung Flip 5, full offer details

'I suspect BJP may hold Lok Sabha elections in...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's big claim

Himachal Pradesh: IAF evacuates 1,330 people, airdrops 45 tons of essential items

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE