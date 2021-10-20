North Korea test-fires new submarine-launched ballistic missile, 8th in 2021

North Korea "successfully" conducted a test firing of a new missile on Tuesday

North Korea "successfully" conducted a test firing of a new missile on Tuesday, the Kim Jong-un-led nation said on Wednesday. The nation said it tested firing of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which marked North Korea's eighth known major missile test in 2021, reported state news agency Yonhap.

"The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country`s defense technology advancement and the Navy`s underwater operational capabilities," Yonhap, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

According to the report, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not inspect the missile's test firing.

North Korea fired a short-range missile, which reports said is an SLBM, on Tuesday from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located, South Korea's military said.

Releasing pictures of the missile, North Korea's news agency said, it has new "controlling and homing" technology that allowed it to move laterally. The missile is also capable of "gliding and jumping movement". Reportedly, the missile was launched from a submarined, which had launched a missile in 2016 for a test.

The missile landed in the Sea of Japan, the East Sea, as it travelled about 450km (280 miles) at a maximum height of 60km.

Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, called the launch very 'regrettable.'